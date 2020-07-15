RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews are battling three active fires located southwest of Meeker. The Fawn Creek and Stewart fires began Monday afternoon and the Wolf Fire was reported Tuesday morning.
The three fires have burned more than 2,800 acres and were 0% contained as of Wednesday afternoon. They are located in the Piceance Creek area south of Colorado Highway 64.
The Fawn Creek Fire has grown to 2,459 acres. The Wolf Fire is now more than 250 acres and the Stewart Fire is estimated at 103 acres.
The Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team assumed command of the fires on Wednesday morning. The public is asked to stay away from the area.
“The team and resources who have been managing these three fires have done an excellent job to ensure public and firefighter safety. We want to thank all local resources that have been working hard during the first days of this evolving situation,” said Michael Haydon, Incident Commander of the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team.
Rio Blanco County has implemented stage 1 fire restrictions. More information on these restrictions is available on the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.