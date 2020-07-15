Comments
DENVER(CBS)- Rare summer fog blanketed to the Front Range Thursday morning. It happens every once in awhile, but, not very often. This created a look over the city more like winter than summer.
It is not uncommon for cold, moist air to back into the Front Range in the winter months but, in the warmer months this proccess is very rare because, of the dry air and typical summer-time wind patterns.
The combination of cool front, passing low and moisture helped to get the fog machine ramped up over Denver and northeastern Colorado.
The process is well defined on the GOES-16 Visible Satellite.
The northeasterly flow of the morning kept the low clouds and fog in place for most of the day.