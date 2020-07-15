Brighton, Bennett & Castle Rock To Opt Out Of Face Mask MandateBrighton, Bennett and Castle Rock have joined Douglas County in expressing their intentions to opt out of the mask order the Tri-County Health Department plans to activate on July 24. Leaders from each municipality issued statements in recent days.

6 minutes ago

Reopening Colorado: Denver 'Hitting Pause' On Easing Coronavirus RestrictionsDenver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Wednesday that the City is "hitting the pause button" on easing restrictions related to the coronavirus because of an increase in the number of cases.

8 minutes ago

DPS Considers Delaying Start Of School 1 WeekDenver Public Schools sent letters to teachers and parents Wednesday saying they are looking at delaying the start of the school year by one week, pushing it back to Aug. 24.

11 minutes ago

Colorado Heroes Help Save Young Girl From Deadly House FireA woman in her 70s and her son in his 40s were killed in a house fire early Wednesday morning at 71st Avenue and Swadley Road in Arvada. April Gould lives across the street.

14 minutes ago

Some Engineering Students At CSU Came Together To Build A Swing For A Man With AutismDespite an untraditional spring semester some CSU engineering students focused their capstone project on creating and building a swing for a man with autism.

2 hours ago

Monarch Casino Wants Your CoinsMonarch casino in Black Hawk is asking anyone with change to bring it into the casino in exchange for cash. There is a nation wide shortage of coins due to coronavirus.

2 hours ago