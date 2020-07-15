DENVER (CBS4) — Would you be willing to take a pay cut in order to keep working from home forever? According to a new study, the average Coloradan would sacrifice $282 a month of their salaries to keep working from home.
RealBusinessSavings.com conducted a survey of 3,500 American employees to evaluate attitudes toward altered working environments, given the current circumstances.
Overall, the survey found that the average employee would take a $316 pay cut per month in order to continue working from home after restrictions are eased.
Additionally, it was found that of those employees who are able to work from home, 57% say they will be requesting to continue working from home when lockdown ends, in order to reduce risks of catching COVID-19 in the workplace.
The survey also found that it could be likely that many employers will grant these requests given that 60% of employees also say they have actually been more productive working from home as compared to their usual place of work.
When it comes to reasons people prefer to continue working from home, 30% of employees say saving money on transportation is the best thing about working from home, followed by no daily commute at 28%.
Twenty-two percent of those polled say the best part is saving money on lunch/after work drinks, 12% said avoiding office politics and 8% said their favorite part is not having to wear business attire.
