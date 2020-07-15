LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s official. There will be no magical kingdom of Larkspur this year, the Colorado Renaissance Festival is canceled for 2020.
The Festival had previously moved its opening dates, then put those on hold but decided Wednesday it simply wasn’t safe enough to have the festival this year.
In a Facebook post, the Festival wrote, “We have been hopeful that circumstances would improve so that we could operate safely, however due to guidelines and restrictions put in place by the state of Colorado, the County Health department, and for the safety of all involved and the community we feel this is in the best interest of everyone.”
The post goes on to wish every health and safety during these “difficult times.”
It also does list the dates for next year, with opening weekend on June 12, 2021 and closing weekend August 1, 2021.