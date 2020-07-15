CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are searching for a dark Jeep Cherokee involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight. It happened late Tuesday night and the Medina Alert went out on Wednesday.

Police responded to 5th and Broadway on reports of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

They are looking for a dark-colored 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Colorado license plate number QDE-792.

