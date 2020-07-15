LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Video of Loveland police officers arresting a man outside of a Target has gone viral. One video captured by a citizen was posted on social media on Tuesday.

Loveland police published its own version of the call as seen in 7 minute-long body cam video from a responding officer. Their version was edited “with privacy redactions consistent with the Colorado Criminal Justice Records Act.”

Police responded to the parking lot on Monday.

The video shows the officer get out of his vehicle to approach a man walking away in the store’s parking lot. The officer asks the man multiple times “what’s going on today?”

The man is then seen turning around toward the officer and walking toward him. The officer tells him to “not walk up on me, sir” several times.

The man can be heard saying “you can’t tell me that.”

When the man continues to walk toward the officer, the officer pushes the man away with his hand two separate times. The man stumbled backward after the second push, and fell to the ground. He laid there for a brief moment before the officer tried to handcuff the man.

At that time, two other officers responded and jumped in to help.

The officers appeared to have trouble arresting the man, as he continued to say “you can’t tell me that.”

Officer told the man to stop resisting and to cooperate.

More officers responded. Some were seen hitting the man in an effort to subdue him.

After about three or four minutes of the confrontation, the man was arrested.

In a social media post, Loveland police say the man was causing a disturbance inside and outside of the store and refused to leave. They add medical personnel responded to tend to the man.

A video posted to Instagram shows five officers trying to subdue the man. One officers is seen punching and kneeing the man’s right leg. Another officer is seen taking her baton out, but it’s not clear if or how it was used.