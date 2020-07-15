Comments
LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (CBS4) – Video captured by a sheriff’s deputy in Bent County shows a tornado Tuesday evening. It touched down around 7 p.m. in the small town Las Animas, about 30 minutes east of Rocky Ford.
There were no injuries or damage according to the local fire chief. And although will were multiple official reports of a tornado, it seems all the reports were for the same single tornado. It was also the only tornado in the state or anywhere in the region.
Multiple tornado warnings were in effect for that area after storms rolled across the state Tuesday night.
Deputy Caylan Garcia captured this video which shows the twister moving and numerous bolts of lightning lighting the sky: