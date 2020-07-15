EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Elephant Butte Fire burning near Evergreen is now 60% contained, per the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Residents were able to return to their homes on Tuesday afternoon.
People can still expect to see activity around the fire on Wednesday. Crews will be in the area strengthening containment lines and working to extinguish hotspots inside the fire perimeter.
Residents are still the only ones allowed in the area.
Fire crews were aided by two days of rain and cooler temperatures on Tuesday.
“They really got on it and they got on it fast too,” said longtime Evergreen resident Jim Denbow, 85.
It appears the fire started in a remote area, but there are few clues other than there are no power lines in the area.