DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Public Schools sent letters to teachers and parents Wednesday saying they are looking at delaying the start of the school year by one week, pushing it back to Aug. 24. Aurora Public Schools has already decided to start a week late.

“This delay would increase the amount of time teachers have to prepare for a highly unusual school year — and decrease the number of hot August days that our students and staff will be in classrooms,” Superintendent Susana Cordova stated in the letter sent to educators.

Cordova said DPS is also working on ways to reduce exposure to COVID-19 and contingency plans for possible outbreaks. The district is still planning to have in-person learning this fall. Cordova said the district will be monitoring the situation daily and making changes as needed.

“We are striving to make our plans as responsive to changing health conditions as possible,” Cordova stated. “For example, we are considering a ‘staggered start’ schedule, in which schools would all begin virtually and phase in in-person attendance gradually.”

“We have also developed plans with health officials to safely run a hybrid or fully in-person model as health data allows. And of course, every family will still have the opportunity to choose a fully virtual program,” Cordova added.

Cordova said the district expects to be able to share more details about these decisions on Monday.

You can read the full letter sent to parents here.

DPS parents are encouraged to review the Frequently Asked Questions on the DPS return to school webpage, and email questions and feedback to CoronavirusInfo@dpsk12.org.

Aurora Public Schools announced Wednesday that it is delaying the start of the fall semester by one week. . The district also outlined what the start of the 2020-21 school year may look like for APS — including half-days for high schoolers, block schedules and student cohorts.

