DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are searching for a dark Jeep Cherokee involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight. It happened late Tuesday night.
#HEADSUP #DPD UPDATE – In relation to the fatal crash @ 5th & Broadway, investigators are looking for a dark colored 2019 Jeep Cherokee; Plate# QDE792. #Denver
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 15, 2020
Police responded to 5th and Broadway on reports of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.
They are looking for a dark-colored 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Colorado license plate number QDE-972.