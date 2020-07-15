ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman in her 70s and her son in his 40s were killed in a house fire early Wednesday morning at 71st Avenue and Swadley Road in Arvada. April Gould lives across the street.

“Actually my daughter woke me up at 1:18 in the morning and said the neighbor’s house was on fire and we just ran over.”

Her 13-year-old daughter, Laney, happened to be awake at that time and looked out of the window.

“I heard a big boom, and I understood the house was on fire, and I went and got my parents and I called the cops,” she said.

Even before firefighters and police arrived Laney’s father, Jason Gould, went into action.

“We started pounding on the doors, breaking out glass and trying to get someone to come to the door so we could help them out.”

Neighbor Joe Hood joined in the risky effort with Gould.

“After about five or six good kicks the little girl came out stumbling. She was breathing out black soot and everything. She had a pink hoodie on with black all over it. It was bad.”

The mother and son who lived there were pulled out by firefighters, but died at the hospital. Only the 10-year-old girl survived.

Laney called it all very sad.

“I went and sat in the ambulance because she was one of my close friends.”

It’s believed the fire started in the rear of the home where two people had been living. They were not home at the time. Several pet animals were in the house, but not all survived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Arvada Fire Department.