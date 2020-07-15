Memorial Tournament Is 'The Ultimate PGA Tour Event,' Says CBS Sports' Frank NobiloThe Memorial Tournament welcomes Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and the world's top-five players for another PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village.

'World TeamTennis Comes Down To One Point On Any Given Match': Former USTA President Katrina Adams Discusses Her Role As Analyst With WTT For CBS Sports NetworkThe former President, Chairperson and CEO of the USTA discusses the 2020 World TeamTennis season and what she has liked about it so far.

Denver Broncos Announce Limited Seating, Break Down Options For Season Ticket Holders During 2020 SeasonThe Denver Broncos notified fans Wednesday that Empower Field at Mile High will not be able to be at full capacity in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coloradans Bet More Than $25 Million During First Month Of Legal Sports GamblingEven without many of our favorite sports, Coloradans still placed more than $25 million in bets during the first month of legal sports gambling.

Jokic Back With Nuggets; 'Surprised' By Positive Coronavirus TestNuggets center Nikola Jokic is in Orlando with the team.

Broncos News: Justin Simmons Signs Franchise Tag TenderBroncos safety Justin Simmons signed his franchise tag tender, a source confirmed to CBS4 on Tuesday.