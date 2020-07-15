COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A moose calf made the long trek from Alaska to his new home at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Wednesday morning. The whole journey was filmed for moose lovers to enjoy.
The 8-week-old moose was rescued from the wild after his mother died. The zoo says she died after a human-wildlife conflict. The calf had only been alive for six days.
He had been staying at the Alaska Zoo.
He traveled by a FedEx plane and then by van to the zoo where employees have been hard at work “babyproofing” and updating the moose yard in preparation.
“Our guests have been really curious about the updates we’re making in the moose yard, so we’re excited to share this announcement,” said Rebecca Zwicker, Rocky mountain Wild animal care manager.
The animals took some time exploring his barn, eating, and even said hello to guests.
The zoo recently lost a beloved member of the moose family, a 12-year-old Canada moose, Tahoma.
At last check, the new calf weighs about 90 lbs.
The zoo is one of eight Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited institutions in the country to have moose.