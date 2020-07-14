CBSN DenverWatch Now
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — Police and firefighters responded to an unusual call this week. Something was prowling around on the roof of a home in Westminster. You might expect to find a cat or even a raccoon in Colorado neighborhood, but this critter is definitely not a native!

“So here is something you don’t see everyday… a stray [iguana] on a roof!” Westminster police wrote on Facebook.

They shared photos of the iguana perched high up on top of the roof.

Police thanked the Westminster Fire Department and “a helpful citizen, William, who had his roofing gear and was able to help us get this guy down.”

It’s not clear who the iguana belongs to.

