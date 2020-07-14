Comments
PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A black plume of smoke caused concern for some residents in Parker on Tuesday morning. South Metro firefighters say a water treatment plant was experiencing a routine operation.
Some called 911 thinking the plant was on fire, but firefighters say the operation involves carbon which caused smoke to be black.
Crews responded to a water treatment plant on Heirloom Pkwy in Parker. Originally classified as a working commercial structure fire, due to heavy black smoke. Upon investigation, this is a normal and safe operation using activated powdered carbon. pic.twitter.com/BtQUKCYKQt
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 14, 2020