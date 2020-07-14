Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is showing off a bundle of cuteness — a 9-week-old mountain lion. The cub has been in quarantine until this week. Now he’s moved into a behind-the-scenes den at the zoo and he certainly loved the chance to explore.
He has not met the rest of the pride but he’s definitely talking to everyone, meowing back and forth to other young lions.
Those meows are a way for all the lions to get used to how each of them sounds and get familiar with each other.
The keepers say that’s a good sign about how things will go when he is introduced to the pride, once he’s big enough.