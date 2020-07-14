ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS4) – Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is in Orlando with the team. Jokic, who’s arrival in Orlando was delayed due to a positive coronavirus test, said on Tuesday he was “surprised” when he tested positive for the virus a few weeks ago.
“If I was not coming here, I wouldn’t have done a test,” said Jokic. “It was kind of weird. I was feeling good, I was feeling normal. I had a normal routine, I had a workout and everything,” he said of the day he learned he tested positive. “And then they called me and said I was positive. It was kind of surprising.”
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said he did not expect Jokic to have any extra restrictions once he began practice or games.
“I believe the NBA is only going to allow individuals inside this bubble that are healthy enough to be here,” said Malone.
“For all of our guys, we haven’t played live basketball in over four months, so we’re going to be very smart about how we approach this.”
The Nuggets are scheduled to play their first game of the restarted season on August 1st against the Miami Heat.