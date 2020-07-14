Comments
GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – Glendale called an emergency meeting for Tuesday to opt out of a recent mask order instituted by the Tri-County Health Department.
That order takes effect July 24. Douglas County announced it started the process of leaving the agency and creating its own health department.
Glendale’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.
