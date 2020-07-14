Coloradans Bet More Than $25 Million During First Month Of Legal Sports GamblingEven without many of our favorite sports, Coloradans still placed more than $25 million in bets during the first month of legal sports gambling.

Broncos News: Justin Simmons Signs Franchise Tag TenderBroncos safety Justin Simmons signed his franchise tag tender, a source confirmed to CBS4 on Tuesday.

Muirfield Village Golf Club Profile: Jack Nicklaus's 'Total Vision'Muirfield Village Golf Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus and host of this year's Workday Charity Open and Memorial Tournament, remains a PGA Tour favorite.

Nathan MacKinnon Named Finalist For Ted Lindsay AwardAvalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, NHL leading scorer Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers, and Rangers winger Artemi Panarin have been named finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award.

U.S. Olympic And Paralympic Committee Launching Multi-Sport Concussion Education Series With TeachAidsThe first course in the series is CrashCourse Brain Fly-Through in which the viewer is taken on a journey through the brain by world mountain biking champion Kate Courtney.

Charlie Blackmon Returns To Colorado Rockies After Recovering From CoronavirusAll-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon, the first major league player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, returned to the Colorado Rockies for his first workout Monday after getting the all clear to rejoin his teammates.