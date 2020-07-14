CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Symphony has canceled concerts through the end of November. The group says the decision was necessary due to the coronavirus.

Colorado Symphony Orchestra at Boettcher Concert Hall (credit: CBS)

The symphony has been hosting plenty of virtual events in the meantime. Those with tickets to a now-canceled show can get a refund, account credit, exchange it for a future performance or they can donate it and receive a tax deduction.

The following events have been cancelled:

September 8: Beethoven 2020 @ Montrose – CANCELLED
September 9: Beethoven 2020 @ Grand Junction – CANCELLED
September 18-20: Beethoven Symphony No. 5 with Olga Kern – CANCELLED
September 24: Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Américas – CANCELLED
September 26: The Doo-Wop Project – CANCELLED
October 2-4: Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 – CANCELLED
October 10-11: Alpine Opus – A Symphonic Ski Film – CANCELLED
October 16-18: Barber Adagio for Strings – CANCELLED
October 24-25: Disney Pixars Coco in Concert – CANCELLED
October 30: Cleo Parker Robinson 50th Anniversary Celebration with your Colorado Symphony – CANCELLED
October 31: Halloween Spooktacular! – CANCELLED
November 12: Vienna Boys Choir in Concert – CANCELLED
November 29: The Ten Tenors Home For The Holidays – CANCELLED

Call the Box Office at 303.623.7876 or email tickets@coloradosymphony.org for more information.

 

