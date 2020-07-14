DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Symphony has canceled concerts through the end of November. The group says the decision was necessary due to the coronavirus.
The symphony has been hosting plenty of virtual events in the meantime. Those with tickets to a now-canceled show can get a refund, account credit, exchange it for a future performance or they can donate it and receive a tax deduction.
The following events have been cancelled:
September 8: Beethoven 2020 @ Montrose – CANCELLED
September 9: Beethoven 2020 @ Grand Junction – CANCELLED
September 18-20: Beethoven Symphony No. 5 with Olga Kern – CANCELLED
September 24: Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Américas – CANCELLED
September 26: The Doo-Wop Project – CANCELLED
October 2-4: Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 – CANCELLED
October 10-11: Alpine Opus – A Symphonic Ski Film – CANCELLED
October 16-18: Barber Adagio for Strings – CANCELLED
October 24-25: Disney Pixars Coco in Concert – CANCELLED
October 30: Cleo Parker Robinson 50th Anniversary Celebration with your Colorado Symphony – CANCELLED
October 31: Halloween Spooktacular! – CANCELLED
November 12: Vienna Boys Choir in Concert – CANCELLED
November 29: The Ten Tenors Home For The Holidays – CANCELLED
Call the Box Office at 303.623.7876 or email tickets@coloradosymphony.org for more information.