DENVER (CBS4) – After a 12-day streak of temperatures in the 90s, we took a massive tumble on Tuesday! A powerful cold front impacting eastern Colorado knocked our high down to just 80 degrees in Denver. On Monday we hit 98 degrees. This cool down was a nice break from the extreme heat we’ve had lately.
This front also helped bring more moisture into Colorado! This is much needed rain, as our state has been so dry. While we have had severe storms from this on the eastern plains, the overall rain was very needed.
We’ll continue to get rain on Wednesday and temperatures will stay in the 80s for eastern Colorado. There will be parts of the eastern plains that may only stay in the 70s.
The heat returns quickly, along with drier conditions. We will return to the 90s again on Thursday and stay there through the middle of next week.
Parts of the Eastern Plains also saw tornado warnings Tuesday evening.
Tornado Warning continues for Rocky Ford CO, Ordway CO, Swink CO until 6:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/KvGaFy3COq
— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) July 15, 2020