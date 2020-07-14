Comments
(CBS4) — Even without many of our favorite sports, Coloradans still placed more than $25 million in bets during the first month of legal sports gambling. That generated $946,741 in operator revenue for Colorado’s sportsbooks.
Sports gambling debuted in Colorado back in May, when people were limited to betting on golf, a few UFC fights, NASCAR and Korean baseball.
So far, the competition Coloradans have gambled the most money on is table tennis. It generated $6.6 million.
Analysts with PlayColorado say Colorado’s launch was a success and this is a sign of things to come as more sports resume. They say more brands and online and mobile sportsbooks are expected to open in Colorado.
Colorado is expected to release its data for June next week.