Aurora Public Schools Aiming To Be Proactive Ahead Of New School YearThe Aurora Public School District hopes to test teachers for coronavirus every couple of weeks.

7 minutes ago

Tummy Ache Turns Out To Be Cancer, ER Visit During Pandemic Was Critical DecisionA little boy from Denver had a bad tummy ache that would not go away. Despite warnings to avoid hospitals because of the pandemic, his concerned parents rushed him to an emergency room.

53 minutes ago

Racines Restaurant In Denver Won't Reopen For 'Long Farewell' After AllA longtime Denver restaurant will not re-open after all. Racines announced on Facebook it will stay closed permanently.

59 minutes ago

One More Cooler Day Before More HeatWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

1 hour ago

New Law Lets Colorado Workers Earn Paid Sick LeaveAll workers in Colorado will have a legal right to paid sick time, under a law signed Tuesday by Gov. Jared Polis.

1 hour ago

Lawmakers Want Answers On Why Some Coronavirus Tests Take So Long To Come Back With Results And Issues With AccuracyThe committee that overseas and investigates health care matters is looking into why some tests take so long to come back with results and the accuracy of rapid result tests.

1 hour ago