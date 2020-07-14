AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The Arapahoe County’s Division of Motor Vehicle Office at 490 South Chambers Road in Aurora will close Wednesday through the rest of the week following a positive Covid-19 test result of an employee.

That employee is currently quarantined, according to the county. But other employees at the office may have been exposed in the past week to the coronavirus and are being encouraged to undergo testing while the office is closed.

Exposure has taken place when a person is in a contained space for a minimum of 15 minutes with someone known to have the virus, per public health guidelines.

The Aurora office is being cleaned during the closure.

Meantime, Arapahoe County’s spokesman said it is reaching out to DMV customers who had appointments at the office in an attempt to reschedule.

“We are closing the Aurora Motor Vehicle Office out of an abundance of caution for our customers and our employees,” said Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez. “We will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with Tri-County Health to ensure we are doing everything possible to keep everyone safe. We ask for patience and understanding during this time and understand this closure comes at a time when customers have had limited access to services due to COVID. The safety or our customers and employees is our top concern.”

The county issued a reminder that many DMV transactions can be handled online at https://mydmv.colorado.gov, including vehicle renewals, replacement documents and disability placards. Kiosks in the county and in neighboring counties can also accommodate renewals; kiosk locations can be found here: https://comvexpress.com/.