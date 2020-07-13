CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Adams County News, Adams County Shooting, Colorado News, Deadly Shooting, Denver Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Lockdown, Pecos Street, Police Activity, Shooting Death

(CBS4) – A suspect is in custody after a construction employee was shot north of Denver in Adams County on Monday morning. It happened at a construction facility behind the Adolescent Day Treatment Center on 7840 Pecos Street and the facility was put on lockdown.

There was no immediate word on the shooting victim’s condition, but police said they were taken to the hospital.

(credit: CBS)

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

