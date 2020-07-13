Comments
(CBS4) – A suspect is in custody after a construction employee was shot north of Denver in Adams County on Monday morning. It happened at a construction facility behind the Adolescent Day Treatment Center on 7840 Pecos Street and the facility was put on lockdown.
Update- Shooting occurred behind the Treatment Center at construction site not inside the facility. Construction employee was shot and transported .Positive ID on suspect in custody.
— Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) July 13, 2020
There was no immediate word on the shooting victim’s condition, but police said they were taken to the hospital.
Authorities asked the public to avoid the area.