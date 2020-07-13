BREAKING NEWSEvacuations ordered as wildfire burns near Evergreen
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Some rain helped firefighters get a better handle on the Elephant Butte Fire burning in Evergreen. The fire started at around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Firefighting activity was halted because of the threat of lightning in the area. Around 100 firefighters have responded to the fire from various agencies.

The fight from above continued. The fire was last reported to be 50 acres with 0% containment.

