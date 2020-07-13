EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Some rain helped firefighters get a better handle on the Elephant Butte Fire burning in Evergreen. The fire started at around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Great news on the #elephantButteFire right now.
Rain.
Helicopter and tanker drops held it down until now.
Hard rain. Latest on @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/pKAxbj0XB9
— Alan Gionet (@AlanGTV) July 14, 2020
Firefighting activity was halted because of the threat of lightning in the area. Around 100 firefighters have responded to the fire from various agencies.
Who prayed for rain at the #elephantButteFire …. cause it’s dumping!! Keep those prayers going!! #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/5MwYHNCVOj
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) July 14, 2020
The fight from above continued. The fire was last reported to be 50 acres with 0% containment.
Two photos taken nearly an hour apart illustrate the fantastic job fire crews, with a little help from mother nature, have done containing the #ElephantButteFire. pic.twitter.com/DODDPQYGML
— Jeremiah Bellile (@miahbellile) July 14, 2020