ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A 55-year-old man from Estes Park spent the night in Rocky Mountain National Park after taking a 75-foot “tumbling fall” below the summit of McHenry Peak on Sunday.
Park rangers say the man was on the west face at an elevation of 12,900 feet and was traveling from the summit to Stone Man Pass when he fell.
Park rangers reached him early Monday morning and provided advanced medical care.
Due to his location and injuries, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members requested assistance from a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base to extricate him via a hoist operation, using a winch operated cable.
This occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Rocky Mountain Rescue assisted with the helicopter hoist operations. The man was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows, transferred to a Northern Colorado Med Evac air ambulance and then flown to St. Anthony Hospital.