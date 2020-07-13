AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two women were attacked on the High Line Canal Trail in the past week — by a man who hit them with a 2X4 or some kind of board. The descriptions of the suspects don’t match so police were looking for two different men. On Monday, Aurora police announced they’d arrested one of the suspects.
“Our investigators have identified Julio Cesar Gonzalez as a suspect in the attack from July 11,” APD stated in a news release. Police said he was already in custody on unrelated charges.
Police say that attack happened at about 6 a.m. on Saturday, near 1st Avenue and Moline Street. A woman was jogging when a man hit her with a board several times. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was still hospitalized on Monday morning.
The first attack happened on Wednesday, July 8. Police say a woman riding her bike with her children was attacked with a 2×4 board on the trail near East 2nd Avenue. They were all able to escape. That woman was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.
She describes the suspect as a Black man, who stands around 6-feet-tall. He has curly hair and was wearing a red shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Police are patrolling the area.