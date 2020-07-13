Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – ‘Hamilton’ is not throwing away its shot at Denver, but it will have to wait a little while. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has announced that the hit performance will not run until 2022.
The rescheduled engagement for “Hamilton” will now happen from February 16th-March 27th 2022 at the Buell Theater.
Ticket holders for the postponed 2020 show will get an email with their new dates.
Information for new ticket purchases will be announced closer to the engagement date.