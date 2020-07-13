DENVER (CBS4) – A round of severe thunderstorms pounded eastern Colorado late Sunday with large hail, heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Two weak tornadoes were also reported.
In the small community of Laird, just east of Wray along Highway 34 in Yuma County, the hail reached over two inches in diameter. Mary Ann Carlock sent us pictures of the large stones.
Just before 6 pm, this was spotted a few miles NE of Kit Carson 🌪🌪 #cowx @nwspueblo @brianbledsoe pic.twitter.com/Aq9SY0gcwC
— J. Caddick (@holla258) July 13, 2020
Two weak tornadoes were reported in Cheyenne County a few hours before sunset. One of the twisters was spotted by the fire department just northwest of Cheyenne Wells.
Tornado on the ground 6 miles west of Cheyenne Wells! Warning til 6:30pm. Take cover near Cheyenne Wells and Firstview area. #cowx #4wx @ChrisCBS4 @AshtonCBS4 @LaurenCBS4 pic.twitter.com/JZ8Kyo9JXJ
— Dave Aguilera (@DaveCBS4) July 13, 2020
Monday afternoon could bring more severe weather to the region with large hail and isolated tornadoes possible once again. The Storms Prediction Center has placed the far eastern counties of Colorado under an enhanced risk to see storms.