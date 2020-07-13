CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Hail, Severe Weather, Tornado

DENVER (CBS4) – A round of severe thunderstorms pounded eastern Colorado late Sunday with large hail, heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Two weak tornadoes were also reported.

Large hail pounds the small town of Laird in Yuma County. (credit: Mary Ann Carlock)

In the small community of Laird, just east of Wray along Highway 34 in Yuma County, the hail reached over two inches in diameter. Mary Ann Carlock sent us pictures of the large stones.

Two weak tornadoes were reported in Cheyenne County a few hours before sunset. One of the twisters was spotted by the fire department just northwest of Cheyenne Wells.

Monday afternoon could bring more severe weather to the region with large hail and isolated tornadoes possible once again. The Storms Prediction Center has placed the far eastern counties of Colorado under an enhanced risk to see storms.

