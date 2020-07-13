Comments
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A house fire outside of Glenwood Springs prompted brief evacuations late Sunday after it spread to the surrounding brush. It happened on 3 Mile Road which is south-southwest of the downtown.
According to the Post Independent the fire burned two acres before it was brought under control. When fire crews arrived they reported 20-foot tall flames in the brush surrounding the home.
The evacuation orders were lifted before midnight and no injuries were reported. Fire crews kept an eye on hot spots overnight.
Most of western and southern Colorado is in a drought. The area in and around Glenwood Springs is reporting moderate to severe drought conditions.