DENVER (CBS4) – July has been a toasty month in Colorado. All 13 days of the month have been above average, and twelve of the last thirteen days have been in the 90s.
Our heat streak comes to a brief end on Tuesday. A cold front clips northeastern Colorado and this will knock our temperatures down significantly! Denver hit 98 on Monday and we’ll drop down to about 83 degrees on Tuesday! This front mainly impacts northeastern Colorado, most other areas will stay in the 90s or 80s.
More thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday, and we’ll stay that way on Wednesday. We’ll also stay in the 80s on Wednesday before we head back to the 90s again on Thursday.
Fire danger will stay extremely high in many areas of western Colorado. Red Flag Warnings are in place on Tuesday from Moffat County to Montezuma County. High wind, low humidity, heat, and very dry vegetation once again mean our fire conditions are pretty dangerous.