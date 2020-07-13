DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they found a 20-year-old woman shot to death inside of a truck on 8th Avenue near the South Platte River. Officers were called to a report of an abandoned vehicle on July 7.
Officers say they found Kalani Hayter inside the 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche with gunshot wounds. They are calling her case a homicide.
Investigators say the truck was stolen the day before in the Montbello neighborhood, near Albrook Drive and Crown Boulevard.
Denver police say Hater was not the victim of the carjacking.
Police describe the suspects in the theft as two Black men in their late teens or early 20s. They were wearing hooded sweatshirts.
The theft occurred minutes from two separate homicide cases in the last seven days. Denver police told CBS4 they do not believe those two cases are related.
However, police say they are “investigating the possibility” the truck carjacking is related to the double homicide which left two young teenagers dead.
They ask if anyone has more information about the vehicle or homicide, to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
