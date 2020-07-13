Comments
ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) — A coyote attacked a dog in a backyard in Erie — and scratched a woman who tried to stop it. The Erie Police Department says it happened early Monday morning, at a home in the 200 block of Briggs Street.
“The owner attempted to intervene and received a small scratch to her hand from the coyote,” investigators said.
The coyote has not been located. The Erie Police Department’s Animal Control Officer is working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Weld County Public Health.
If you encounter a coyote behaving aggressively, or a coyote attack we urge you to contact our dispatch at 303-441-4444. Ask to speak with an officer, who will forward the details to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife.