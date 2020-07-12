CBSN DenverWatch Now
WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters spent hours gaining control of a house fire in Wellington Saturday night. Firefighter from Wellington Fire Protection District and Poudre Fire Authority responded to the home near Sumner Street and Burnside Lane.

Wellington firefighters were already fighting a grass fire 12 miles away, so Poudre Fire was first on the scene. They saw the garage and second story of the house fully engulfed.

After about four minutes, Wellington firefighters arrived and helped the attack from the ground and from above.

The fire spread to a neighbor’s house. Residents from both homes escaped.

Several other neighbors were evacuated by the sheriff’s office as a precaution.

No one was hurt, but both homes were severely damaged. It’s not clear what caused the fire.

 

