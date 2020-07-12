Comments
MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Bandimere Speedway in Morrison held another event on Sunday while it remains under a temporary restraining order by the Jefferson County Public Health. The car show on Sunday was called a bug in.
The restraining order limits the crowd to 175 people. Health officials say Bandimere failed to enforce the order during a July 4th event.
Admission to Sunday’s event ranged from $20-$40.
Representatives from both Bandimere and the health department met on Friday to discuss safety at the venue. It’s not clear if an agreement was reached.