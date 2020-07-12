MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol says a suspect died after a car chase, attempted carjacking and an officer involved shooting. Officers first responded to a menacing call on southbound Interstate 25 near Larkspur.
It happened at around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say troopers tried to pull the suspect over, but he exited at the mile 163 exit and crashed into a guardrail. That’s when officials say the suspect got out, and tried to steal the car of a bystander.
When troopers walked up to the suspect, they say the suspect pointed a firearm at them and ran away.
Then the suspect ran into a home on Doewood Drive in Monument. The residents were able to escape.
Colorado State Patrol says the suspect fired at least once at them and El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies. One deputy and trooper each shot back at least one time.
The suspect died at the scene. No officers or citizens were hurt.