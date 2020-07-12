AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police officers are looking for two suspects in two separate attacks on the High Line Canal Trail. Police say a woman riding her bike with her children was attacked on July 8.
They say a man hit the woman with a 2×4 board on the trail near East 2nd Avenue. They were all able to escape. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
She describes the suspect as a Black man, who stands around 6-feet-tall. He has curly hair and was wearing a red shirt and black shorts.
Police say the second attack happened on Saturday at around 6 a.m. near 1st Avenue and Moline Street. A woman was jogging when a man hit her with a board several times. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
She describes the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20s. He stands about 5-feet-7-inches tall and has an athletic build. He has short black hair with a “high and tight” hairstyle.
Police say he was wearing black clothing, but was later seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and was riding a children’s bicycle.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Police are patrolling the area.