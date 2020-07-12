SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At least six firefighting agencies rushed to the Green Meadows fire burning in Placerville, in San Miguel County, on Sunday. The fire was last reported to be 60 acres in size.
Agencies from Telluride, Norwood, Log Hill, Montrose and the Bureau of Land Management responded. A 20-person Alpine hotshot crew also responded.
Several homes have been evacuated, while some buildings are being threatened.
Crews are attacking the fire from the ground and from the air. It is not clear what started the fire.
