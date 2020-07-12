DENVER (CBS4) – Police say an underage boy died after being shot late Saturday night in northeast Denver. Another underage boy was shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury.
The shooting happened during a party at a home near Albrook Drive and Atchison Way.
Police did not release any suspect information and say the circumstances to the shooting are under investigation.
On July 8, Denver police found two teenage boys who had been shot and killed at 12295 Albrook Drive — less than a mile away from Saturday night’s shooting on Atchison Way.
Police have not said if anyone is in custody for that shooting.
On July 9, Denver’s Chief of Police, Paul Pazen, says the city is seeing a rash in deadly crimes, like shootings, with a more than 40% jump in homicides so far this year compared to same period last year.
“We have had people being killed in our city over parking spots, killed over animals… killed in ways that really cause us all concern and we really need to understand, what’s driving that,” Pazen said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.