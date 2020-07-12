Comments
(CBS4) – Garfield, Pitkin and Eagle Counties teamed up to develop a unified coronavirus testing strategy. The goal is to shorten the turnaround time for test results.
This will make contact tracing easier and more efficient.
“What’s really concerning is that people who don’t know that they’re positive, they’re like ‘I don’t know if i’m positive, I might go to work. I might go here and there,’ and they come back positive. They have the potential to spread the illness much further,” said Kerrie Godes, a spokeswoman at Garfield County Public Health.
All three counties stressed keeping numbers low is a community effort.