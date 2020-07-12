LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Wildlife officers and firefighters managed to come up with a solution after a bear fell asleep in a tree after being tranquilized. Colorado Parks and Wildlife first responded to a home on Alameda Parkway and Bear Creek Road at 9 a.m. on Saturday for a call about a bear in a tree.
Twelve hours later, the 350 lb. bear moved down the tree enough for officers to tranquilize it. That’s when the hard work started.
“One wildlife officer and one from West Metro Fire’s technical rescue team climbed up the tree and put a harness around the bear, then built a rope system to safely lower it down,” CPW said.
Officers say by looking at the bear’s teeth, they believe he is 15 years old.
The bear was taken to the Pike & San Isabel National Forests.