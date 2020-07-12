CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Lakewood News, West Metro Fire

 

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Wildlife officers and firefighters managed to come up with a solution after a bear fell asleep in a tree after being tranquilized. Colorado Parks and Wildlife first responded to a home on Alameda Parkway and Bear Creek Road at 9 a.m. on Saturday for a call about a bear in a tree.

(credit: West Metro)

Twelve hours later, the 350 lb. bear moved down the tree enough for officers to tranquilize it. That’s when the hard work started.

(credit: West Metro)

“One wildlife officer and one from West Metro Fire’s technical rescue team climbed up the tree and put a harness around the bear, then built a rope system to safely lower it down,” CPW said.

(credit: West Metro)

Officers say by looking at the bear’s teeth, they believe he is 15 years old.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

The bear was taken to the Pike & San Isabel National Forests.

Comments

Leave a Reply