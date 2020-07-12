CBSN DenverWatch Now
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police arrested a man after they say he caused extensive damage to the Amazon Fulfillment Center. Officers responded to the building on 144th Avenue near Interstate 25 on Saturday night.

Amazon fulfillment center in Thornton (credit: CBS)

Investigators say a disagreement between the man, who is an employee, and management lead to the employee backing his vehicle into multiple doors. The employee is identified as 33-year-old Steven Cohen.

The damage is estimated to be near $60,000, police say.

Cohen faces a criminal mischief charge.

