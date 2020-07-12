Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police arrested a man after they say he caused extensive damage to the Amazon Fulfillment Center. Officers responded to the building on 144th Avenue near Interstate 25 on Saturday night.
Investigators say a disagreement between the man, who is an employee, and management lead to the employee backing his vehicle into multiple doors. The employee is identified as 33-year-old Steven Cohen.
The damage is estimated to be near $60,000, police say.
Cohen faces a criminal mischief charge.