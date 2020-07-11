(CBS4) – In an effort to help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, the ViewHouse will donate half of its dine-in sales on July 14. Organizers say the event is meant to prevent the “summer slide” and help the clubs obtain resources.

ViewHouse is taking reservations to help this cause. Patrons can also donate directly to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver if they don’t want to dine at the restaurant.

ViewHouse shared the health guidelines they are following to better protect customers and staff:

– FEELING SICK? First things first, please do not enter ViewHouse & please stay at home if sick. This goes for not only our staff, but all of our guests. The fun & food will still be here another time.

– LIMITED CAPACITY: Limited capacity seating & occupancy will be enforced to comply with government mandates.

– FACE COVERING: All employees are required to wear a mask or cover face per CDC guidelines & government mandates. All guests are encouraged to wear a mask or face cover. Forgot a mask at home? Masks will be available for purchase at our entrance until supplies last.

– VENUE SOCIAL DISTANCING: Guests & staff should maintain 6 feet between others as required by government mandates. 6 feet is about the length of skis. Common dining areas & seating arrangements will be updated to ensure at least 6 feet of separation from seating area to seating area. Utilization of physical barriers on booth seating when available, socially distanced tables, tents, designated areas, & seating capacity will be enforced for safety.

– WASH YOUR HANDS: Guests & staff should sanitize their hands for 20 seconds before entering ViewHouse. Hand-sanitizer dispensers are available, in addition to hand washing sinks in our restrooms. Always wash your hands after visiting the restroom, before eating, & after touching commonly used surfaces. As normal, we require that all of our staff practice proper hygiene habits throughout the day. Staff are required to properly wash their hands every 30 minutes.

– SINGLE USE DISPOSABLES: We will no longer have reusable menus. Digital menus are available via a QR code at all tables & single use disposable menus are available upon request. We no longer have unwrapped straws or condiment caddies available on our tables. Disposable plates and silverware are available upon request.