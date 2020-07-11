GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities arrested a 51-year-old man after a chase and shooting early Saturday morning. Greeley police say it started when they responded to a call about a man walking around an apartment complex on 10th Street with a handgun.
Officers tried to talk to the man, identified as James Nicholson, but they say he ran away. Nicholson then sprayed officers with bear spray, they say.
Police started a vehicle chase after Nicholson got inside his vehicle. He then allegedly shot at officer during the pursuit.
As the pursuit headed north of Greeley, other law enforcement agencies joined the chase. The suspect then headed south on Interstate 25 and got off at Crossroads Boulevard.
Nicholson then stopped and got out, police say, and started running toward a hotel.
Officers arrested him without incident and found the gun inside his vehicle. Greeley police later learned he had an active felony warrant with a $100,000 bond related to a drug charge.
Nicholson faces charges of attempted first degree murder on a police officer, first degree assault on a police officer as well as possession of a weapon by a previous offender.