CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) — A man believed to be responsible for a shooting Wednesday morning that put another man in the hospital was chased by police from several departments Friday night and ultimately arrested.

Gregory Doering, 29, is now jailed on investigation of 1st Degree Attempted Murder and 1st Degree Assault with a Deadly Weapon charges.

Doering had been “roaming the metro area” since Wednesday’s incident, said DCSO Deputy Jason Blanchard. Detectives from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had been tracking Doering using several methods, including surveillance.

We are pleased to announce that the suspect involved in the July 8, 2020 shooting at the Residence Inn off of South Valley Highway is in custody. 29 year old Gregory Doering was apprehended early this morning after a well coordinated multiagency pursuit ending in Castle Rock. pic.twitter.com/L7hXScifUe — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) July 11, 2020

Blanchard said Doering refused to stop his vehicle as law enforcement moved in Friday night while he drove on Interstate 25. However, one officer was able to deflate at least some of the tires on Doering’s vehicle with a spike device called “stop sticks.” Doering continued to drive until his vehicle spun out near the Founders Parkway exit, Blanchard said.

Doering suffered minor injuries in the mishap.

Doering arrest occurred about a dozen miles south of where he allegedly shot another man in the parking lot of the Residence Inn at Marriott near the I-25 and E-470 interchange.

No further information has been released about that incident or the victim’s condition.

Online criminal records show that Doering had an existing warrant out of Denver for a drug possession case at the time of his Douglas County arrest. Those records indicate he has been sentenced to jail terms twice since 2018. Those cases involved weapons and drug violations.

Doering is being held without bond.