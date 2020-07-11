Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters are making progress on a small wildfire burning in a heavily wooded area near Larkspur. The East Plum Fire has charred less than an acre.
Officials say the fire is 50% contained.
Firefighting from the air was temporarily halted because a drone was in the area.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.