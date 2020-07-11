DENVER (CBS4) – It’s going to be a hot and dry Saturday around Colorado with little to no chance for afternoon showers or storms. We may see areas of cloud cover through the afternoon in some areas and that would offer a little bit of relief from the heat.
For those on the eastern plains it will be about 5 to 7 degrees cooler this afternoon thanks to a weak cool front that moved in overnight. But it is only temporary with upper 90s and low 100s possible again Sunday into Monday.
By Tuesday there is hope for a little break in the heat across the state. In fact it may cool down enough to end the stretch of 90 degree temps in Denver.
A large area of low pressure is predicted to develop over western Canada with a circulation broad enough to send a strong cold front all the way south into Colorado. If this happens it could also raise our chances for showers and storms.