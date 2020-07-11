BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Across Colorado we are seeing a huge need for food assistance. The city of Brighton saw that increased need and is putting federal relief money right back into the community.

On Saturday morning, car loads of families lined up for blocks at the historical City Hall in town, waiting for boxes of food. Each one filled with essentials that many are finding difficult to come by during the pandemic.

“I need the food right now… and appreciate it very much,” a man named Able told CBS4 as he moved through the mobile pantry.

Even before the scheduled two hours wrapped up, the pantry was running low on supplies. Able days he wasn’t surprised by the number of people looking for support.

“With everything that’s going on, there’s a need out there for it right now,” he said.

That high demand is one reason why Nicole Sampson with the city of Brighton says they are using a portion of relief funds from the federal CARES Act to sponsor the Food Bank of the Rockies.

“People are applying for unemployment and they’re hoping their stimulus checks or they are going to get another job really soon, but in the last three months they are not getting this help so they are behind on rent and other bills behind on paying their basic needs and what the city of Brighton decided is we needed to get help to them immediately,” she said.

For those on the receiving end, it’s support that couldn’t come soon enough.

“I think it’s a great program… they are doing good work,” Able said.

The mobile food pantry in Brighton will be held again in August and September.