LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – If you’re looking to beat the heat at Big Soda Lake at Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood, look elsewhere. The City of Lakewood closed the reservoir and cancelled all associated activities at the park on Friday.
Citing compliance with county and state health mandates, the city closed the reservoir to everyone, including water activities and the swim beach.
In order to comply with Jefferson County Public Health and State mandates, Big Soda Lake, the reservoir and all associated activities at Bear Creek Lake Park are closed, effective immediately. When new information becomes available, it will be provided at https://t.co/NesJtA7BDb.
As recently as July 4th, the park was crowded with swimmers, those recreating on the water, and hikers. Copter4 flew over the lake, showing large crowds who were not always practicing social distancing recommendations.
The county variance mandates a cap of 125 people for outdoor events.
As of Friday afternoon, Jefferson County Public Health reported 3,008 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, 215 deaths, 10 current hospitalizations, and 2,508 total recoveries.