JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The superintendent of Jeffco Public Schools is leaving. Dr. Jason Glass has been selected as the next Commissioner of Education in Kentucky.

Glass was one of three semifinalists announced at the beginning of the month. A final round of interviews was held earlier this week.

“Our family has loved living in Jeffco and our children have received an exceptional education thanks to Jeffco Public Schools. I have loved working with the incredibly talented people throughout this organization and will miss the powerful commitment to quality and community that I have seen and learned from in Jeffco. Above all else, we are grateful,” Glass said in a letter to the district sent out Friday morning.

Glass is a Kentucky native and will return home to lead the Department of Education in the state where he grew up.

His contract states that he must remain superintendent in Jefferson County for 60 days after accepting a new position.

Glass continued in a letter:

“Going forward, I will be working with the Board of Education and our Cabinet team through the transition process. My contract specifies that I remain as superintendent for 60 days from notification and I plan to be fully working and supporting our organization in that capacity until early September. During this time, the Board of Education will be determining their transition plan and the steps they will take to search for a new superintendent. They will be communicating their decisions with all of us once known.They will be communicating their decisions with all of us once known.”