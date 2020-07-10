Comments
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Travelers along Interstate 70 will have some delays next week at the Eisenhower Tunnel. There will also be lane closures while the fire suppression system is tested.
The testing will be conducted by the Colorado Department of Transportation Sunday, July 12 through Thursday, July 16. CDOT said the annual testing is crucial in ensuring the system is properly working in the event a fire breaks out in the tunnel.
Additional Information from CDOT:
The lane closure schedule is as follows:
- Overnight Sunday, July 12– one lane of westbound Interstate 70 through the EJMT will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Overnight Monday, July 13– full closure of the westbound EJMT bore from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be detoured into the eastbound bore. Traffic will be alternated through the eastbound bore by following temporary traffic signals and a pilot car. Motorists can expect up to 15 minute delays.
- Overnight Tuesday, July 14– full closure of the eastbound EJMT bore from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be detoured into the westbound bore. Traffic will alternate through the westbound bore by following temporary traffic signals and a pilot car. Motorists can expect up to 15 minute delays.
- Overnight Wednesday, July 15– one lane of eastbound I-70 through the EJMT will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Thursday, July 16– This evening is reserved for any outstanding fixed fire suppression system testing.